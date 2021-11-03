213 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 213 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $10.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,897.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,903. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,612.11 and a 1 year high of $2,973.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,822.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2,599.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,127.25.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

