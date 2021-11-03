Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Kforce worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 6,056.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,457. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

