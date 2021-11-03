Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:NGVT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.06. 5,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,366. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.18.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after buying an additional 40,069 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ingevity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

