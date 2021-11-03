CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.79. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

CCNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCNE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.59. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $436.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

