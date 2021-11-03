Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.69

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.69 and traded as high as C$9.32. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.19, with a volume of 76,442 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$721.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$622,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,880.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

