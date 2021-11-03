Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.69

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.69 and traded as high as C$9.32. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.19, with a volume of 76,442 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$721.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29.
In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$622,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,880.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.