$309.20 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post sales of $309.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.40 million. Medpace posted sales of $259.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $5.93 on Friday, hitting $220.90. 5,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.38. Medpace has a twelve month low of $111.48 and a twelve month high of $229.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,157 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,823,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,472,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 528,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

