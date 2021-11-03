Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.42 Million

Brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report $93.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.37 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $111.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $402.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $410.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $365.95 million, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $374.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 35.67%.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of MBIN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

