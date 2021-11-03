Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.42 Million

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report $93.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.37 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $111.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $402.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $410.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $365.95 million, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $374.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 35.67%.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of MBIN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.