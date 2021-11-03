New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 117,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.49%.

Several analysts have commented on NRZ shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Residential Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of New Residential Investment worth $29,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

