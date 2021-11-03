PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $261.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.45. PDL Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PDL Community Bancorp were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

