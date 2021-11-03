Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of RM traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,005. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $586.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 15,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.71 per share, with a total value of $913,116.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $292,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regional Management stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Regional Management worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

