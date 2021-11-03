Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.98. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 24,410 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)
Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.