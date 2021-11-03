Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 522,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,716. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Under Armour worth $53,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.