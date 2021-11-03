Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of SHIP stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 85,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,543. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.92 million, a PE ratio of 109.11 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHIP shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

