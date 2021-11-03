Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Announces Earnings Results

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $4,113,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.