Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

VRSK traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,482. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $215.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,819 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,084 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

