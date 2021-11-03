Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Update

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Psychemedics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Psychemedics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Psychemedics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Psychemedics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Psychemedics during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 40.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PMD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,388. Psychemedics has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 million, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

