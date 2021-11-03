TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.45 and traded as high as C$5.72. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 9,550 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

