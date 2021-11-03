Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $34.35. 21,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,252. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

