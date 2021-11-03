Short Interest in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Drops By 17.9%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 4,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 842,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 8,144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,819,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 462,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTT traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. 3,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,065. Qutoutiao has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $296.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.16 million during the quarter.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

