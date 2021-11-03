Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Decreases By 18.2%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of RNDV stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. 2,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

