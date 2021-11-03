Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Decreases By 18.2%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of RNDV stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. 2,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.