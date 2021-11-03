Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Short Interest Down 16.4% in October

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 352,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,336. The company has a market cap of $863.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Personalis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Personalis by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Personalis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.