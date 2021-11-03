USDK Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC on major exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.64 million and $143.87 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00084733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00073470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00100842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,033.39 or 0.99619158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.45 or 0.07230466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002729 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

