KoHo Chain Trading Down 29.1% This Week (KHC)

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, KoHo Chain has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. KoHo Chain has a market capitalization of $211,274.52 and $747.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KoHo Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00084733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00073470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00100842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,033.39 or 0.99619158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.45 or 0.07230466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002729 BTC.

KoHo Chain Coin Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

KoHo Chain Coin Trading

