Akash Network (AKT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.48 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $340.30 million and $7.48 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00004800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00084733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00073470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00100842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,033.39 or 0.99619158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.45 or 0.07230466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

