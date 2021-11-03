Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of TSE WJX traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.75. The company had a trading volume of 129,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,683. The stock has a market cap of C$619.02 million and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$13.79 and a 1-year high of C$29.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.70.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$446.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Wajax will post 2.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

