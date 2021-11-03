MSD Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,128 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000. MSD Partners L.P. owned about 0.06% of First Citizens BancShares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $11.10 on Wednesday, reaching $846.10. 1,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $856.13. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $466.21 and a 52-week high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 35.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

