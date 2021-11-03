Man Group plc Has $116.66 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $116,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $3.63 on Wednesday, hitting $171.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,308. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.21 and its 200 day moving average is $145.16. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.20 and a 52 week high of $176.56.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,594 shares of company stock worth $33,580,685 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.08.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

