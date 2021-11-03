Analysts Expect Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oxford Lane Capital.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

NASDAQ OXLC remained flat at $$8.42 during trading on Friday. 8,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,693. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

