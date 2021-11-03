Man Group plc Buys 256,538 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,538 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 0.5% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Man Group plc owned about 0.34% of Synopsys worth $143,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,133. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.20 and a 1 year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

