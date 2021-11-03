PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of PFN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 3,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,436. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

