NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a payout ratio of -249.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.28. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,395. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.60.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

