Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $208.48

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $208.48 and last traded at $207.83, with a volume of 15876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.42%.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

