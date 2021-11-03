Brokerages Set Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Price Target at $60.00

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. 472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. Moncler has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $74.70.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

