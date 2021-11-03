Textron (NYSE:TXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.26

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.26 and last traded at $76.09, with a volume of 15228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.33.

Several brokerages have commented on TXT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

