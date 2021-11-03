20,000 Shares in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Bought by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter worth $5,843,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in Viad by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 522,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viad by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Viad by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of VVI stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,215. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.38.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

