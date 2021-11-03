24,000 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Newmont by 931.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.67. 171,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,052. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,991 shares of company stock worth $1,361,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

