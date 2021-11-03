Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New $742,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,973,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

