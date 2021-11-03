Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $180.08

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $180.08 and last traded at $178.29, with a volume of 2310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

