ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Update

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at $243,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

Shares of SCOB stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,628. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.