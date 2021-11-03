Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Up 18.7% in October

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $847,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,338,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $226,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SILK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ SILK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,558. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

