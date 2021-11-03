Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 649,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TH. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 247,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

TH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,886. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

