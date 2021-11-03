Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys Shares of 258,300 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 258,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of SunOpta at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 34.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,054. The company has a market capitalization of $847.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $17.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

