Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Purchased by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Fathom makes up approximately 2.8% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 1.93% of Fathom worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fathom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fathom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

FTHM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.22. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.91 million, a P/E ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $31,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $63,760.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,224. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

