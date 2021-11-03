Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.57. Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion.

REZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. 7,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,856. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.54. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.