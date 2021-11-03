AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). AC Immune posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday, October 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,600 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 51.4% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after buying an additional 1,237,923 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter worth about $2,986,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 223.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 185,128 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.18. 8,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,143. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.