Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,792. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90.

