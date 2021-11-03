Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Shares Sold by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

NASDAQ ARRWU remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Wednesday. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,346. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

