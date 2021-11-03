Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,298 shares of company stock valued at $483,895,586 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,917.48. 26,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,413. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.62 and a 1-year high of $2,982.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,833.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,637.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

