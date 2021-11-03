Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Acquired by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canoo were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Canoo by 504.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canoo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of GOEV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,157. Canoo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

