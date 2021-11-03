Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Manchester Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 446,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.4% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,168,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,514,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $185,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $150.47. 970,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,335,288. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.48 and a 200-day moving average of $140.33. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.73 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock worth $419,503,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.